Broome County offering 30% discount to veterans for this year’s drive-in style air show

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Broome County wants to make it easier for some folks who might be familiar with some of the military planes on display to go to this year’s Air Show.

The county is offering veterans a 30% discount on the drive-in style air show taking place on July 17th and 18th at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

The county is selling sectioned off squares of land for each vehicle, regardless of the number of occupants.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and coolers.

The lineup includes the United States Air Force Thunderbirds doing aerial maneuvers in F-16’s, the U-S Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, an A-10 Thunderbolt and various vintage aircraft.

Officials say it is sizing up to be the county’s largest tailgate ever.

“The thing that makes this so amazing, about having the Thunderbirds here, is the first time we ever had the Thunderbirds here in Broome County was 50 years ago. So, it’s almost like a 50th anniversary homecoming for them,” he said.

Regular pricing currently ranges from $65 to $125 to $250 depending on the location of the square.

Prices go up on July 10th.

To receive the veteran discount, go to http://GoBroomeCounty.com/veterans or call the Broome Veterans Services Agency.

For a complete lineup and regular tickets, go to http://BinghamtonAirShow.com.