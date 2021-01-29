Broome County nursing home deaths

BINGHAMTON, NY – The New York State Health Department has a listing of nursing home deaths by facility on its website.

In Broome County, the highest number of fatalities have occurred at the county-run Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Vestal.

Close behind are Elizabeth Church Manor in Dickinson at 27 and Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Binghamton at 26.

Other facilities with double-digit fatalities are Absolut Rehabilitation and Nursing in Endicott at 18 and Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Johnson City at 17 including a presumed death.

In Chenango County, the Chase Nursing Home in New Berlin suffered 23 deaths while Elderwood at Waverly in Tioga County has had 28.