Broome County movie theaters remain closed months after reopening guidelines

BINGHAMTON, NY – Governor Cuomo has also announced that effective March 5th, movie theaters in New York City can reopen with safety protocols.

Back in late October, the state announced that cinemas in Upstate could reopen with the exception of a select number of counties where positivity rates were higher or ones that had cluster zones.

That included Broome, Tioga and Cortland counties.

While the yellow zone cluster was eliminated in Broome, AMC Theatres in Vestal still has not opened back up.

A call to AMC’s Corporate Communications Manager was not returned.

Meanwhile, Regal Cinemas, which has a location on Upper Front Street in Dickinson, suspended all of its operations nationwide last October but is reportedly looking to reopen next month or later this Spring.