A Broome County man is headed to prison for 11 years for trying to get what he thought was a 10 year old girl to have sex with him.

32-year-old Richard O’Hara plead guilty to attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

In July and August of last year, O’Hara exchanged sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10 year old girl.

He later drove to the house where he believed the child lived, intending to engage in sexual activity.