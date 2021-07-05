Broome County Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Enticement and Coercion Of A Minor

BINGHAMTON, NY- A Broome County man has admitted to trying to get what he thought was a 10 year-old girl to have sex with him.



32 year-old Richard O’Hara plead guilty to attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct.



Last July and August, O’Hara exchanged sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10 year old girl.



On August 5th, O’Hara drove to the house where he believed the child lived in, intending to engage in sexual activity.



He faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison with a fine when he is sentenced in November.