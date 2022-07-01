CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Merchandise was stolen from the Cortlandville Walmart on June 30th, said the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 2 p.m. yesterday, law enforcement responded to the store and determined that a man and a woman stole excess of $1,000 in miscellaneous merchandise.

Teiman W. Andreasen, of Lisle, and Sara L. Brigham, of Lapeer, were arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy.

They were transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where they were processed and released on appearance tickets.