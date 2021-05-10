Broome County looking to distribute more COVID-19 vaccines

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is once again standing pat on its vaccine allotment from the state as it still has thousands of doses on hand to administer.

The county health department has roughly 1,000 shots of Johnson and Johnson, 900 first doses of Pfizer and about 780 first doses of Moderna.

Broome doesn’t have any future first shot clinics scheduled for the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

However, it has a pop-up clinic planned for the Whitney Point American Legion on Wednesday from 10 until 2 using the J and J vaccine.

The county says it has heard from some groups interested in the new vaccine on demand program and is working with them to schedule those clinics for a minimum of 10 people.

Plus, the state mass vaccination site in Johnson City has vaccine available and accepts walk-ins.