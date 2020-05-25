Broome County Legislature honors veterans with tribute video

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar did not hold a coronavirus briefing today as we observe the Memorial Day holiday.

Last week, the county legislature found a way to honor its annual Veterans of Distinction without the traditional in person ceremony.

The legislature produced a tribute video that included photos and brief biographies of the honorees.

The video was played during the lawmakers’ monthly Zoom meeting on Thursday.

Ten legislators took turns reading the backgrounds and various accomplishments and recognitions of each veteran as well as the names of whomever nominated them.