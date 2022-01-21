BINGHAMTON, NY – If you have electronics or unwanted items that are hard to dispose of, the Broome County Landfill is offering a chance to get rid of them for free.

The landfill will take all your unwanted things for free Saturday, January 22nd from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Typically, the landfill charges $5 to dispose of these materials.

Things such as electronics, paint thinner, oils and more cannot simply be tossed in normal trash.

The landfill is at 286 Knapp Road and is typically open from 7 AM – 2:45 PM Monday through Friday and 7 AM until 11:45 PM on Saturday.