Broome County Landbank completes first renovated home

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Land Bank is working on renovating 5 properties, one of them is completed and up for sale.

The first renovated home in 2021 is located at 124 Gaylord Street in the City of Binghamton.

This property had been foreclosed due to non-payment of property taxes.

In a 3 month span, this location has been fully renovated with a brand new kitchen, front porch, and it’s a 3 bedroom with 2 full baths.

Jessica Haas the Executive Director with the Broome County Land Bank Corporation says one of it’s missions is to stabilize neighborhoods.

“This neighborhood in particular, this block of Gaylord street is very stable, you had that one property that was a nuisance to the neighborhood and was effecting the property value of every single property on the street. So, we felt like this was a good property to undertake as a rehabilitation project and transform the street and bring it back to its natural beauty,” says Haas.

Haas says the home provides an affordable housing opportunity for low-to-moderate income individuals and family.

The home is currently listed for 99 thousand dollars.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact the realtor, Mike Rizzo with Century 21 Sbarra at 516 578 8328.