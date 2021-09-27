Broome County Landbank completes 4th affordable housing renovation

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Land Bank has just completed its 4th affordable housing renovation.

This property is located at 3 King Avenue on Binghamton’s West Side.

This is the first renovated 2- family home the Land Bank has done.

The home provides 1 unit of affordable housing that is available to low-to-moderate income individuals or families.

Both are 2 bedroom units, one has attic access while the other has access to the backyard.

Mayor Rich David says the goal should be to invest in more properties like these.

“It’s great to see neighbors on this street come out. If you live next to a property that’s been billeted or you have to drive by it everyday, it impacts your quality of life, it impacts your property values. So anytime we can work house by house, block by block, that is how you ultimately turn the corner on these neighborhoods,” says David.

The 2-family home is now ready and available for rent.

Anyone interested in learning more about the property should contact Bob Chan at RHENTSpace.com.