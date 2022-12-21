BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Land Bank has officially listed its newest affordable home on the market in time for the holidays.

15 Birch Street on Binghamton’s South side is the newest building to receive a full face lift through the Land Bank.

The rehabilitation project is the fifth affordable housing opportunity through the organization’s community revitalization initiative.

The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The listing says it features an airy and bright open concept layout with a large center island in the kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

Binghamton Mayor Hared Kraham said today, “If you’ve been paying attention, you’re seeing a theme here. We’re taking a problem property in a neighborhood, cleaning up the exterior conditions, making sure that it’s safe to live on the inside, building our affordable housing stock, and we’re changing these streets block by block and one at a time.”

The house is available through the Land Bank’s affordable homes program, supervised by the First Ward Action Council.

It is listed at $85,000.

Anyone interested in learning more about the home, or the purchasing process, contact the program’s realtor Mike Rizzo from Century 21 Sbarra.

His phone number is 516-578-8328 or you can email him at targetsh@aol.com.