Broome County Land Bank tears down Vestal eyesore

VESTAL, N.Y. – A once bustling portion of old Vestal that has fallen on hard times is being wiped away in the hopes of some new development.

The Broome County Land Bank is paying for the demolition of 147-151 Front Street.

The structures, which once housed a cafe, a liquor store and shoe and appliance repair shops, have sat vacant and deteriorating for the past five years causing a health and safety hazard to the neighborhood, as well as being a terrible eyesore.

Land Bank Executive Director Margaret Scarinzi says the other benefit to removing the blight is that it paves the way for something new.

“Today, the Broome County Land Bank is also issuing a request for proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of this site. Being it on a highly visible site, on a very bustling business corridor here in the Town of Vestal, we do believe that there’s development opportunities,” she said.

Information on the RFP can be found at http://BroomeLandBank.org/bids.

The Land Bank acquired the property earlier this year after the county foreclosed on it for back taxes.

LCP Group of Vestal is being paid over $15,000 for the demolition.

Broome County has agreed to waive the tipping fees for taking the debris to the landfill.