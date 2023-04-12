JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Land Bank demolished an eyesore property on Baldwin Street in Johnson City after years of neglect and structural issues.

The Land Bank acquired 25 North Baldwin Street from Broome County, which had foreclosed on the property due to failure to pay taxes.

The property is just a few blocks away from Northside Park.

The property was affected by the 2006 and 2011 floods, and has been condemned by the Village’s Code Enforcement Office.

Executive Director of the Land Bank Jessica Haas says that this is just one of several demolitions scheduled for this year, including properties in Fenton, Lisle, Endicott and Deposit.

“25 North Baldwin Street is the first in a series of six. The largest round that the Land Bank has ever addressed and managed in our history, and we’re hoping to continue to do that.”

Haas says that the total cost of the demolitions is just over $94,000.

The Land Bank is using a portion of its ARPA funds for the projects.

Gorick Construction is overseeing the demolition and Keystone Material Testing is providing environmental testing services.