BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man has been sentenced to up to three years in prison after attempting to smuggle drugs into the Broome County Jail.

On August 21, Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced that Kareem Gibson, 39, plead guilty to felony Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree.

On November 6, 2022, Gibson attempted to smuggle two hypodermic needles and fentanyl into the facility while he was being booked on a parole violation. The items were later recovered when he was searched at intake.

Gibson has a prior felony conviction for assault in the second degree from 2019. He waived his right to appeal.

“Those who enter the Broome County Correctional Facility and endanger other inmates and jail personnel will be held accountable as long as I’m District Attorney,” said Korchak.