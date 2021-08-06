Broome County in “substantial” spread zone, masks indoors strongly recommended

BROOME COUNTY – With the Delta variant on the rise across the country, Broome County is now seeing the impact.

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Broome County is now in the “substantial” spread zone according to County Executive Jason Garnar.

Due to this, masks will be required in all county buildings.

Garnar says that while masks are not required for all indoor areas, but he strongly recommends everyone (regardless of vaccination status) wear a mask indoors in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

If you would like to get your vaccine, you can visit gobroomecounty.com for a list of sites.