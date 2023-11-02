BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is asking locals to prove they are the “Top Dog” at trivia.

The Humane Society is hosting “Top Dog Trivia” this Friday, November 3. It will be a night full of fun and food, with the top team taking home a $100 cash prize. The second and third place teams, meanwhile, will walk away with $75 and $50 respectively.

The event will take place at the Post 1645 American Legion on 177 Robinson Street in Binghamton. Entries are $15 per person, with the price including dinner, snacks and dessert. All proceeds will go towards the Humane Society.

