BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Humane Society is giving a new meaning to the term ‘dog days of summer’ with their beer and wine tasting festival on June 15th.

Guests and their dogs are invited to come support the homeless animals of Broome County for an evening of food, drinks, and dancing. The event is being held from 4:00pm-7:00pm, at The Venue at Beagell Farms in Port Crane. Pet lovers will be able to enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, and an unlimited beer, wine, and cider tasting. The shelter will also be bringing their adoptable dogs for guests to meet and take home.

The Broome County Humane Society is a local non-profit organization committed to preventing animal cruelty and providing care for abused, abandoned, and homeless animals in the Southern Tier. They receive no government funding and rely on the generosity of those in the community for support. The organization also provides pet owners additional resources such as spaying and neutering, boarding, cremation, and more. Their goal is to be a center for education and awareness for pets in the community.

Tickets are $35 for the unlimited tasting. The event is free for anyone not drinking, but a ticket is needed to enter. To purchase a ticket, visit their online form or call the shelter at (607)724-3709 with any questions.