Broome County Humane Society holds Fill the Trailer event

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a 2 year process, the trailer designed to help transfer large animals is finally at the Broome County Humane Society.

Chenango Valley Girl Scout, Nicola DiLuzio has been working toward obtaining her Gold Award.

2 years ago, she started fundraising to purchase a run down horse trailer that she could transform into something the Humane Society could use.

She reached out to BOCES and they began working on restoring it, back in May they held a news conference showing off the brand new trailer.

“There’s been hardships and difficulties with COVID and just to see it actually here and actually in the parking lot, sitting here is like very relieving to see it here because that’s what my end goal was,” says DiLuzio.

From today until Saturday the Broome County Humane Society will be hosting a Fill the Trailer event.

It is looking for items like: bleach, brooms, Purina Cat Chow, Dawn dish soap, hand soap, gloves and more.

For more on the event and a full list of items visit BCHumaneSOC.com and go to the events tab.