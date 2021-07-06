Broome County Humane Society helps rescue animals from Texas

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Humane Society hopes to give 19 animals from Texas their forever homes here in New York.

Through the efforts of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, over 350 animals where transported from El Paso Texas, across the country to help eliminate an overcrowding issue.

The Humane Society is excited to have rescued some of these animals, and hopes to have many ready to be adopted as soon as next week.

Although taking in more animals can become overwhelming, Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria is excited to help connect these furry friends with the perfect families.

“It’s worth it, these dogs down south really needed our help. They needed help across the country, and it was great to see the country come together as a whole, especially since COVID. We haven’t been able to do a lot of large rescue missions so this is the first one. We are very happy to be a part of that,” says Ondria.

Members of the Humane Society traveled to New Jersey on Friday evening to pick the animals up.

To help the effort, you can donate paper towels, puppy pads, cans, bottles, or blankets.

It’s also accepting monetary donations to assist in getting the animals spayed and neutered.