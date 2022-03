BROOME COUNTY – Broome County has officially hit 500 deaths from COVID-19.

The county’s dashboard was updated this morning, after the number of deaths lingered at 499 since last Friday.

Broome saw its first COVID death back in March of 2020, 83 year-old Bill Polakovich of Johnson City.

The county’s COVID numbers are still in a good place, with 173 total cases and 40 new cases being reported on Thursday.