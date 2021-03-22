Broome County hiring vaccination POD workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – As Broome County receives more vaccine, it has another need as it looks to inoculate more people: workers for its vaccination POD.

The county health department is hiring temporary part-time employees for its point of distribution at SUNY Broome and other locations.

The new hires will serve as greeters and educators and assist in other ways at the POD’s.

Candidates should be able to get along with staff and the public and be able to operate a computer.

The positions are 30 to 35 hours per week and could include evenings and weekends.

Those interested can send an email to Mary.McFadden@BroomeCounty .US.

This week, Broome is getting 1170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the state.

A list of additional clinics has not yet been released.