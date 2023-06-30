(WIVT/WBGH) Broome County roadways are set to be repaired starting July 3rd.
A record schedule of more than 83 miles of roads will be fixed. The following roadways are scheduled to be worked on in 2023:
- Paving on Old Rt. 17 & Second St. in Deposit
- Curb work on Kattelville Rd.
- Road surface treatments on Greenwood Rd. & Caldwell Hill Rd.
- Driveway culvert replacement on Powers Rd.
- Patching on Owen Hill Rd.
- Cleaning ditches & rebuilding shoulders on Beartown Rd., Hyde St., North Road, & Powers Rd.
- Mowing right of way on various County roads
- Painting on various County roads
Drivers are reminded to be cautious in work zones during active and non-active construction hours.