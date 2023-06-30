(WIVT/WBGH) Broome County roadways are set to be repaired starting July 3rd.

A record schedule of more than 83 miles of roads will be fixed. The following roadways are scheduled to be worked on in 2023:

  • Paving on Old Rt. 17 & Second St. in Deposit
  • Curb work on Kattelville Rd.
  • Road surface treatments on Greenwood Rd. & Caldwell Hill Rd.
  • Driveway culvert replacement on Powers Rd.
  • Patching on Owen Hill Rd.
  • Cleaning ditches & rebuilding shoulders on Beartown Rd., Hyde St., North Road, & Powers Rd.
  • Mowing right of way on various County roads
  • Painting on various County roads

Drivers are reminded to be cautious in work zones during active and non-active construction hours.