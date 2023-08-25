BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Highway Division is making the public aware of upcoming roadway work.

The following road work has been scheduled for the week beginning August 28:

Culvert pipe replacement on Smith Hill Road, Stateline Road, Stratmill Road, and Trim Street.

Culvert replacement continues on Pagebrook Road; road closed in area of Box 690.

Paving on Maple Street and Twist Run Road.

Blacktop patching on Hardie Road and North Sanford Road.

Surface treatments on Brady Hill Road, Edson Road, Ouaquaga Road, and Saddlemire Road.

Cleaning ditches & rebuilding shoulders on Ballyhack Road, East Main Road, Edson Road, Loughlin Road, Old Route 17, & Pierce Creek Road.

Sign repairs & painting on various County roads

Mowing right of way on various County roads

Broome County is set to complete a record amount of road work in 2023, repairing more than 83 miles across the county.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious in work zones, even if they are not as active as some routes.