BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Public Works announced the following highway projects that are scheduled to begin Monday, August 1st.

Paving will continue on Ouaquaga Rd.

The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Powers and West Chenango Rds.

Bridge work will continue on Pierce Creek and Sherman Creek Rds.

Ditching will be performed on East Windsor and Pagebrook Rds. as well as Old Rt. 17

Patching will continue on Hyde St. in Whitney Point and various other County roads

Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the County

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system