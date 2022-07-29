BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Public Works announced the following highway projects that are scheduled to begin Monday, August 1st.
- Paving will continue on Ouaquaga Rd.
- The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Powers and West Chenango Rds.
- Bridge work will continue on Pierce Creek and Sherman Creek Rds.
- Ditching will be performed on East Windsor and Pagebrook Rds. as well as Old Rt. 17
- Patching will continue on Hyde St. in Whitney Point and various other County roads
- Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the County
- Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system