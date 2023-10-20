BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Highway Division is making the public aware of upcoming roadway work.

As part of the record amount of work scheduled for 2023, in which more than 83 miles of Broome County roadways will be repaired, the following road work has been scheduled for the week beginning October 23:

Culvert work on Old State Road and Pagebrook Road.

Guiderail repairs on Bevier Street and Stratmill Road.

Cleaning ditches on Cloverdale Road, Conklin Forks Road, Ganoungtown Road, Hawleyton Road, and Stratmill Road.

Mowing right of way on various County roads.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious in work zones, even if they are not active as some routes may be modified during construction. Drivers are also encouraged to slow down in order to keep themselves and workers safe.

The highway division is recommending drivers give themselves extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.