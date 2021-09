FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has lined up vaccination clinics this week for those who want it.

On Tuesday the Health Department will be giving out Johnson and Johnson, which you can register for here.

Thursday will be the 1st dose of Moderna, again taking place at the Health Department, register here.

If you can’t make any this week, next Thursday the 23rd the Health Department will once again be offering Moderna, which you can register for here.