BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department still has a number of available appointments to receive your Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone 30 and over is currently eligible, and those 16 and older will be eligible on Tuesday.

That group can make their appointments now for one of the clinics on or after Tuesday.

As of 9:30 on Thursday, there are available spots for clinics on Friday, Tuesday, Wednesday, next Friday and Monday, April 12.

Click here to register.