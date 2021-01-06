Broome County Health Department to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, the Broome County Health Department has another task on its plate, helping to administer vaccines to those who qualify.

The health department received a shipment of 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

It plans to hold 2 vaccination clinics tomorrow and Friday.

The state asked health departments to help with the rollout to give those in the 1-A priority group another option for getting their shot.

1-A consists of healthcare workers, nursing home residents and staff and public health workers.

Lourdes and UHS are on track to administer all 5,00 doses they received this week and, while the county does not have numbers on how many shots have been administered in private nursing homes, it has vaccinated 183 residents and 90 staff members at the county-run Willow Point.

Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says Broome currently has enough people qualified to administer the vaccines with potentially more help on the way.

“The Governor has also really expanded who can give the vaccine, so we’ll be looking to different people like EMT’s or dentists, not traditional vaccine providers, who are now going to be allowed to assist us,” says Kaufman.

Kaufman says the health department is expected another 300 doses next week and at least 500, maybe more, the week after that.

Garnar says the county has been receiving a lot of calls from residents asking when they might be able to get the shot.

He says the state is expected to issue guidance soon on who will make up the next 1-B group that is expected to include essential workers and the elderly.