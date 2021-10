FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department is offering a Pfizer booster shot clinic.

This clinic will be held Tuesday at the Broome County Health Department.

You are eligible for this booster if you received your 2 doses of Pfizer on or before April 12.

Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson are not eligible for the clinic.

Click here to register.