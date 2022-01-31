BINGHAMTON, NY – Still need a booster?

The Broome County Health Department will be offering COVID booster shots this week.

Both Pfizer and Moderna will be offered on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you can’t make that, the shots will be offered again the following Tuesday, February 8th.

Pfizer only will be offered on the 9th and both shots will be offered again on the 10th.

Appointments are needed and you can make yours here.

The CDC says you should get your booster as long as you are over 12 years old, and it has been 5 months since your second Pfizer or Moderna shot. You should also get a booster if you are over 18 and it has been 2 months since receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC also says adults can choose which booster they get, regardless of the shots they received previously, though Pfizer and Moderna are preferred over Johnson and Johnson.

Those aged 12 to 17 are eligible for the Pfizer booster only.