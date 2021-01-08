Broome County Health Department continues vaccinations

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department continues to vaccinate those in the priority 1-A group.

Public Health Nurse Marian Hollander received a dose of the Moderna vaccine today.

The Health Department is holding vaccine clinics for health care workers, public health workers and nursing home residents and staff.

Hollander says the dose she received is a Messenger RNA, which she says delivers a schematic to your body to create a small version of the virus, allowing your own antibodies to attack it.

Hollander says the vaccine can eliminate the threat coronavirus poses as time goes on.

“If there’s a variant that gets beyond the capabilities of this particular vaccine, that genetic code can be altered, and manufactured into the vaccine again. As the virus changes, the vaccine can also change. That’s the beauty of the M-RNA vaccine,” says Hollander.

Hollander says she will continue to wear a mask and socially distance herself from other people because she doesn’t know if she can still transfer the virus

She says she is keeping the box her dose came in as a souvenir to mark the beginning of the end of COVID-19.