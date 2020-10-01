Broome County Health Department advisories clarification

BINGHAMTON, NY – And now a quick clarification when it comes to COVID advisories released by the Broome County Health Department.

The businesses named in these advisories do not represent all of the locations tied to positive coronavirus cases.

The health department only issues advisories in instances where the positive person had contact with members of the public who cannot be identified.

If the department is able to identify all of the contacts to perform tracing then the public is not notified.