Broome County gets in Pfizer vaccine for SUNY Broome site

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s back to Pfizer vaccine for the Broome County Health Department’s pod inside the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Due to a production problem with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Broome is receiving 1170 doses of Pfizer this week instead.

The county has added clinics for this Thursday and Friday and next Monday and Tuesday.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for everyone 16 years-old and up.

Broome also has some slots available for its special veterans pop-up clinic on Wednesday from 10 until 2.

It will be administering the J& J vaccine to veterans and their family members.

To register for any of these clinics, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.