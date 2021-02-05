Broome County gets close to 6,000 doses overall this week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Those 650 doses are among nearly 6,000 that were delivered to Broome County this week to a variety of providers.

Garnar says 300 first doses were delivered to the local hospitals to vaccinate medical workers.

The county health department got 500 for essential workers and clients and staff of the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.

Local pharmacies received 600 shots to serve the 65 and older population.

And the state’s mass vaccination site in Johnson City will administer 39 hundred doses to those in both the 1-A and 1-B priority groups.

The J-C location is the designated site for the Southern Tier region and is open to all New Yorkers.