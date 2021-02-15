Broome County gets 800 vaccine doses for the week

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has seen its weekly allocation of vaccine from the state rise to 800 first-shot doses, including 300 for those with comorbidities.

A web page dedicated to appointments for those with eligible underlying medical conditions went live at 11 this morning and filled within an hour.

Those recipients will receive their injections during a clinic Wednesday at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Another 500 for essential workers, the developmentally disabled and their caregivers will be administered on Thursday.

And the county will provide 400 second doses on Friday.