Broome County gets 400 vaccine doses for the week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another week and again Broome County has only received 400 vaccine doses to dole out at its mass vaccination site.

The health department set up its operation inside the SUNY Broome Ice Center last week with the hope of running it 5 days per week.

But although it requested 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state, it only got 400, same as the week before.

A county official says online registration for its next clinic to be held on Thursday opened yesterday and filled up within half an hour.

The state has told the county that it is only able to vaccinate frontline essential workers in the 1-B priority group.