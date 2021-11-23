Broome County Festival of Lights returns for 2nd year

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Festival of Lights is returning this holiday season with more than 100 new displays.

The folks behind the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally brought a drive through holiday display back to Otsiningo Park last year.

Organizers say it’s a safe way for people to get out of their houses and do something fun.

Delta Engineering is once again teaming up with Broome County and Spiedie Fest to host the event.

Director of Broome County Parks, Liz Woidt, says she can’t wait to see it all lit up at night.

“Let me tell you there’s thousands of more lights than there were last year so we’re really excited to see this park lit up starting tomorrow night. There’s going to be fun events like the fireworks again this year and we’re just really excited to be able to offer this great community event for families to enjoy this holiday season,” says Woidt.

It’s $15 per car and all Veterans are free.

Festival of Lights runs every Wednesday through Sunday until Janurary 2nd.

It’s from 5:30 to 8:30 and on special event nights it goes until 9:30.

For more information, visit BCfestivaloflights.com.