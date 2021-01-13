Broome County Festival of Lights extended schedule packed full

BINGHAMTON, NY – Those still in the holiday spirit, get ready for the final week of the Broome County Festival of Lights.

The park will be open with the drive-thru lights display through January 23rd, and will be offering a photo contest every day, from 5:30 to 8:30pm.

Photos can be submitted to dave@dsgopen.com for 3 tiers of prizes, the first being $150 in cash, hot air balloon ride for two at the 2021 Spiedie Fest, a VIP 4 pack of tickets and a framed 2021 Spiedie Fest poster.

Additionally, this Saturday will be Twin Tier Honor Flight Night, and a tribute to the Military Music by Rick Petro will be live. All proceeds that night will benefit the Twin Tiers Honor Flight.

Sunday is the last scheduled Hot Air Balloon Holiday Glow night, from 6 to 7:30pm. There is also a photo contest going on, and the best photo of the balloons will win $100 in cash.

Everything comes to an end on Saturday, January 23rd, when the park will host a fireworks display over the soccer fields.

Weather updates and more can be found at bcfestivaloflights.com .