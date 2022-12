TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The snow has stopped, Broome County’s travel ban has been lifted, and the show must go on.

The Broome County Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park will be open tonight, December 16th, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Santa will be in attendance beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The festival is drive-thru and costs $25 per car.