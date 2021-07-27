Broome County Fair returns

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Starting tonight, the Broome County fair is back with events you won’t want to miss.

After having to cancel last year’s fair, participants are excited to show the community all they have to offer.

This year, organizers are bringing back the popular pig racing event, with races 3 different times each day.

There will also be the regular derby’s, rodeos, vendors, and agriculture

al events.

Director Gary Cornell is excited to be back and welcoming the community.

“People just want to get back out and be able to do something. We hope we can satisfy them. Like I said we are an agriculture fair, that’s our big thing is agriculture. We got the events in front of the grandstand and everything, we’re here to teach agriculture to the community,” says Cornell.

Anyone visiting tonight, or the rest of the weekdays before noon will receive free entry.

Entry after noon is $7 for people 13 and older.

For a full list of events and times visit BroomeCountyFairNY.com.