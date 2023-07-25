WHITNEY POINT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County fair is back for its 148th year.

Guests will be able to celebrate the county’s deep history from July 25 to July 30 with a variety of attractions, rides, and showcases. The fair kicks off in Whitney Point at 5 p.m. on Tuesday with a parade, followed by an antique tractor pull. A full schedule of events and entertainment have been planned for the week, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Guests will also be able to view and engage in different contests well, including 4-H competitions, beauty pageants, dog shows, and many more. Admission cost varies depending on the day and individual events will require a fee. Parking is free on a first come, first served basis.

A brief schedule is listed below. For more information on the fair and a full list of events visit their Facebook page at Broome County Fair or their website, broomecountyfairny.com.

Tuesday, July 25 – Free Admission

Little, Jr., and Miss BC Fair at 10 a.m., 12 and 2 p.m.

Pay one price carnival rides ($25) from 6 to 10 p.m.

Broome County Fair kickoff parade at 6 p.m.

Cornhole Competition at 6 p.m.

An antique tractor pull will take place after the parade.

Wednesday, July 26 – Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 5 to 12

Free gate until 12 p.m.

4-H shows from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pay one price carnival rides ($25) from 12 to 9 p.m.

Kiddy tractor pull from 1 to 3 p.m.

Demo derby at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 – Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 5 to 12

Celebrating Abilities Day to take place all day.

Cattle barns and 4-H shows open at 10 a.m.

Kids paint a magnet at 2 p.m.

Pay one price carnival rides ($25) from 5 to 9 p.m.

Paint and sip (adults only) at 6 p.m.

Out of field tractor pulls at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 28 – Admission is $ 10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12

Free gate until noon.

4-H horse show at 9 a.m.

4-H open dairy show at 10 a.m.

Pay one price carnival rides ($25) from 12 to 9 p.m.

Cornhole competition at 6 pm.

Broken B rodeo at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 – Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12

4-H shows from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rides open at noon.

Semi-Truck Pride and Polish parade at 12 p.m.

Cornhole tournament at 1 p.m.

Semi-truck pull at 1:30 p.m.

Super stock and modified tractor pulls at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 – Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 5 to 12

Rides open at noon.

Pay one price carnival rides ($25) from 12 to 7 p.m.

Demo derby at 2 p.m.

Free gate after 5 p.m.

Fair officially closes at 9 p.m.

The Broome County Fair has been operating for nearly 150 years. The Broome County Agricultural Society made the first arrangements for the fair in 1871 in celebration of all of the agricultural bounty the county had to offer. It was held on the Johnson Fairgrounds, its current location, for its first three years before being moved to Binghamton. Residents refused to accept this change and did not recognize the fair, so it was moved back to Whitney Point in 1881. The fair has been held annually since, except during the four summers of World War II. The fair has seen many changes since its start, but the overall goal has stayed the same: to celebrate and reflect on the agriculture and nature present in Broome County.