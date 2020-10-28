Broome County extends early voting hours

Binghamton, NY (October 28, 2020) – Broome County voters have set several new daily Early Voting records and to get ahead of demand the Broome County Board of Elections has added six more hours of Early Voting through Sunday, November 1st.

All Broome County voters are eligible and can vote at any of the FOUR Early Voting Centers: The Broome County Library in Binghamton, the Oakdale Mall (between the former Macy’s and Ruby Tuesdays) in Johnson City, the George F Johnson Memorial Library in Endicott, and the Taste of NY Building of Cornell Cooperative Extension at 840 Upper Front St, just off of Interstate 81 in the Town of Dickinson.

Early Voting Centers will NOW open at 9AM DAILY – UPDATED hours will be: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, October 28th-30th: 9am-6pm Saturday, October 31st (Halloween): 9am-5pm Sunday, November 1st: 9am-5pm

The Board of Elections office in the County Office Building will also be open extended hours for voters to have additional Absentee Ballot access tonight Wednesday, October 28th until 7pm; and on Halloween, Saturday, October 31st from 9am-Noon.

For any other information visit the Board of Elections website Broomevotes.com or call the office directly at 607-778-2172.