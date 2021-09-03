Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gives briefing on rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases

BINGHAMTON, NY – County Executive Jason Garnar held a COVID briefing to discuss the concerning increase of positive cases.

Garnar says within the last 3 days the county has been averaging at about 100 cases a day.

He also says due to the health department being short staffed and the increase in cases, contact tracing has been limited.

If you are awaiting a test, the county is asking you isolate from family members as well as think about who you’ve been around in the past 2 days.

Garnar is asking that people start wearing masks indoors and in public again.

“I’ve talked about previously since this recent COVID spike has started with the delta variant, that we are at a tipping point, and we are probably closer than ever before to having to do some of the same things that we did during the height of this pandemic,” says Garnar.

He also shares concerns about the upcoming holiday weekend.

Garnar says if you aren’t feeling well to not attend any events, and if any events do happen be safe and have them outdoors if possible.