FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BINGHAMTON, NY – One year into the pandemic, County Executive Jason Garnar announced on his Facebook page Sunday that he is in mandatory quarantine.

Garnar said he received a call from contact tracers that he had come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, however, he says he has no symptoms and is doing fine.

Garnar put Broome County in a State of Emergency due to the virus one year ago Sunday as well.

His quarantine will end Friday.