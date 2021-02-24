Broome County drug overdose deaths rise

BINGHAMTON, NY – As advocates have been warning since the pandemic began, Broome County is reporting a rise in drug overdoses.

The Broome Opioid Awareness Council says it has received reports of increased overdoses this month.

It is reminding those with a substance use disorder and their loved ones about harm reduction strategies.

They include never using alone, calling 9-1-1 in the event of an O-D and having Narcan available.

Several local organizations offer virtual training for Narcan, the drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, and can assist people with acquiring it.

For more information, got to GoBroomeCounty.com/BOAC.