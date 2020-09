BINGHAMTON, NY – People with business at either of the 2 Broome County-run DMV offices can now book their appointments online.

County Clerk Joe Mihalko announced that a new web-based reservation system went live today.

Customers can reserve a time at either the Binghamton or Endicott offices by going to http://BroomeCountyClerk.setmore.com.

Both offices operate on appointment only due to a state mandate.