Broome County DA race: Battisti and Korchak neck and neck

Binghamton, NY – With the general election DA votes in, Mike Korchak is in the lead.

After 100% of precincts reported, Korchak currently has 14,882 votes, with Republican Paul Battisti at 14,769 and Democrat Debra Gelson trailing with 10,863.

However, the race is too close to call, meaning it will go to absentees.

As early voting numbers came in at around nine Tuesday night, Battisti was not as popular, as he trailed until the Election Day voter numbers began being reported.

He caught up to Korchak fairly quickly.

The winner will be decided a few weeks from now.

You can view all Broome County election results here.