BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak released a statement today in response to a crime that was committed last week in Buffalo, New York and how it could have been prevented with a change to bail reform.

Adam Bennefield, of Buffalo, is wanted for the murder of Keaira Hudson that took place on October 5, 2022.

On October 4th, Bennefield was arrested for domestic assault and unlawful imprisonment, but Korchak says that he was automatically released from custody due to New York’s bail reform.

Within hours of his release, Keaira was shot to death in front of her children.

“The mandatory release of Defendants with violent histories endangers the community and fails to protect the rights of crime victims,” said Korchak.