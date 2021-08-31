Broome County COVID Briefing: Required vaccines for healthcare workers could mean trouble for the county

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says healthcare institutions are facing a nightmare staffing situation as the deadline for getting healthcare workers vaccinated looms.

New York State has mandated that all employees in healthcare settings such as hospitals and nursing homes must have received a first dose of vaccine by September 27th in order to maintain their employment.

Garnar says these institutions are already struggling with low staffing levels and he fears a portion of those who are against getting vaccinated will simply leave the profession rather than get the shot.

He says the county-owned Willow Point Nursing Center in Vestal has already been forced to close one wing due to staffing shortages and may need to close another.

“I think we have well over 100 employees at Willow Point that have not been vaccinated. And we’re wondering if they’re going to still be working on the job in the next month. And that is the same type of percentage that you see in the local hospitals, and local nursing homes around here and throughout the state,” says Garnar.

Garnar is also alarmed at the recent surge in COVID cases locally tied to the Delta variant.

He says 90 percent of those hospitalized in the county currently are unvaccinated.

While hospital capacity is not currently a concern, it could become one if hospitalizations rise.

Garnar says 48 percent of new coronavirus cases in the past week have been among people under the age of 30.

20 percent are under 18.